PICKENS COUNTY — Prisma Health has recently announced a new partnership with LifeNet South Carolina to offer more air ambulance coverage throughout the Palmetto State — and Pickens County.

Officials say a base has been set up at the Pickens County Airport in Liberty, along with an upgraded aircraft that will service the Midlands.

“We are excited to be partnering with Prisma Health to serve the community and to provide increased access to care across the region,” said Jeff See, SVP Customer Experience. “This partnership will ensure fast and efficient transport with some of the best clinicians and pilots in the industry. South Carolinians in rural areas of the region can now rest easier knowing they now have a quicker path to emergency medicine when they need it.”

Authorities say LifeNet will have an EC 135 aircraft in the Greenville area and an EC 130 aircraft in Orangeburg. According to authorities, the aircrafts will carry a pilot, flight nurse, flight paramedic and mechanic onboard.

“Prisma Health is always focused on providing care to our community when they need us,” said Dr. Bill Gerard, an Emergency Medicine physician, and Prisma Health EMS Medical Director in the Midlands. “This partnership helps us ensure that rural communities also have faster access to emergency healthcare when distance is a challenge. Our service area covers 21 counties in our state, and we have two Level One Trauma Centers, so we understand the importance of access to our health system. Establishing the base in Pickens County furthers our mission to provide critical care for anyone who needs it.”

Officials say this service will provide residents in the northwest part of the state with better access to medical services.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.