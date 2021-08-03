When officers searched the home, they located three handguns, a micro-conversion kit for a handgun, part of an AR-15, pistol and rifle ammunition, $1,740 in cash, and methamphetamine.

EASLEY — Easley police say that they arrested a man on multiple drug and gun related charges after seizing weapons and three pounds of methamphetamine last Tuesday.

Officers say they initially responded to a residence along Pathfinder Circle after they received a call reporting domestic violence.

When officers searched the home, they located three handguns, a micro-conversion kit for a handgun, part of an AR-15, pistol and rifle ammunition, $1,740 in cash, and methamphetamine, according to a release from Easley police.

Police confirmed that the suspect, Bradley Wayne Aiken was arrested and charged with third degree domestic violence, trafficking methamphetamine (more than 400 grams), possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to records, Aiken had previously been arrested in 2016 for burglary, disorderly conduct, and malicious injury to personal property.

