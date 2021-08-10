PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Library System announced on Monday the launch of their new outreach vehicle program, designed to provide better mobile access to library resources.

According to Pickens County Library System (PCLS) officials, funding for the van came from a “substantial” donation from the Cliffs Resident Outreach-Vineyards, with additional financial assistance from the Pickens County Friends of the Library groups.

“The 21st century library is so much more than just books on shelves or on wheels,” said a representative of Cliffs Resident Outreach -Vineyards. “We are so pleased we could be a part of helping PCLS take their valuable programs out into our community.”

While not your traditional bookmobile, the PCLS Outreach vehicle is designed to provide mobile access to library services at community events, housing developments, community centers, daycares, senior living facilities and other places in Pickens County. The bright yellow and green vehicle painted with cheerful mountains, honeybees, and smiling faces will be traveling around the county bringing education and information to everyone.

The artwork for the vehicle was designed by Atlanta artist and children’s book author Kyle Brooks.

“This vehicle was designed to go out into the community and deliver programming and library services beyond the walls of our physical branches,” stated Library Director, Stephanie Howard. “The vehicle fits in perfectly with the key words in our P.C.L.S. tagline of ‘Play. Connect. Learn. Share.’ We hope to provide a mobile library where people can sign up for library cards, check out books, attend a program or story time, and be informed about all of our library collections and services. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you!”

The Outreach vehicle will not have a scheduled route, but the library will publish a calendar each month of where the vehicle will be. The library outreach vehicle also serves as a mobile wi-fi hotspot so that people can connect and use free wi-fi when the vehicle is at an event, they said.

To request the outreach vehicle at your community event, visit the services tab at www.pcls.fyi and fill out the Outreach Vehicle request form.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.