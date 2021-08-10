CLEMSON — The City of Clemson has commissioned Lacey Hennessey, a local artist and muralist, to complete a 28’x24’ mural in the heart of downtown Clemson on the outside of Judge Keller’s Store.

The city said they selected Hennessey and two other artists based on their design concepts of a proposed mural. The public voted via social media and Hennessey was chosen as the mural artist. This will be one of her largest murals to date and her mural will depict “a sense of place highlighting the City of Clemson, its local landscapes and its partnership with the University.”

“Her art has truly come full circle as she paints for her Alma Mater’s town and depicts her true passion for the town that started her career as a college student 12 years ago,” a release stated.

Hennessey has also completed several other murals around town Clemson at the newly opened Kite Hill Brewery, the Clemson Tipsy Taco, Paddle and Board, and at the Duke Energy Clemson Combined Heat and Power Plant that runs the campus.

For more information on Lacey Hennessey and her murals and projects throughout the Southeast, visit www.laceydoes.com.