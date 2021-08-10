CENTRAL — It is with great pride that the Honors Oversight Committee announces the following students as the 2021-2022 members of the Southern Wesleyan University Honors Program: Ashley Allen (Business Administration) Tabitha Beecher (Criminal Justice) Camille Cunningham (Business Administration) Kailey Demorest (Elementary Education) Abbigale Frock (Business Administration) Victoria Hudson (Early Childhood Education) Leonard Hughes (Media Communication) Kaela McLeod (Forensic Science/Biology) Emily McNair (Biology/Pre Medicine) Ryan Moore (Business Administration) Joanna Nikolakakos (Forensic Science/Chemistry) Bethannie Perrine (Biology/Environmental Studies) Bryanna Pickens (Pre Medicine) Anna Pilgrim (Chemistry) Makayla Sexton (Business Administration) Hannah Stewart (Criminal Justice/Human Services) Emma Jo Wolfe (Biology/Pre Medicine).

Honors education is characterized by in-class and extracurricular activities that are measurably broader, deeper, or more complex than comparable learning experiences typically found at institutions of higher education. Honors experiences include a distinctive learner-directed environment and philosophy, provide opportunities that are appropriately tailored to fit the institution’s culture and mission, and frequently occur within a close community of students and faculty (National Collegiate Honors Council).

“We are very excited to resume the Honors Program at Southern Wesleyan so that our students can benefit from a mentoring relationship with a faculty member while delving deeper into their academic field. This program will prepare students to take the next steps towards fulfilling the purpose God created them for whether it’s going to graduate school, teaching in a school, creating a non-profit, or entering a corporate environment. At SWU, our faculty are excellent at getting to know students beyond just a name on a paper, and working with a student on an honors project allows us as educators the opportunity to take that academic relationship to a new level,” remarked Professor Laura Timmerman, Honors Oversight Committee Co-chair.

Shannon Brooks (Director of Library Services) will also serve as Co-chair.