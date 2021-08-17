CENTRAL — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) continues to investigate the double homicide along Edwards Lane on Monday in Central.

PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting at around 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 16.

When deputies arrived, they found two male victims just feet from the roadway, Brooks said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s office identified the men as 25-year-old Alex Mitchell Moore from Clemson and 24-year-old Skylar Wolfgang Cary from Columbia.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and both autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The PCSO is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the PCSO at 864-898-5500.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.