PICKENS COUNTY — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. AnMed Health encourages low-dose CT screenings for those who qualify to catch lung cancer

early.

Current smokers or those who have not smoked in less than 15 years, ranging in age from 55 to 77, may be eligible for lung cancer screening by low-dose CT. Early detection and treatment can increase the survival rate.

Lung Cancer Awareness month aims to raise awareness about the disease. The most important thing to do to lower the risk of getting lung cancer is not to smoke or quit if you are a smoker and avoid secondhand smoke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more people in the United States die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer.

