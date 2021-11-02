EASLEY — Captain Charles A. Young was recently promoted to the rank of Captain.

A native of Easley, S.C., and the son of Kaye G. Young, he is a graduate of The Citadel where he was commissioned in 1998. Upon commissioning, he served aboard USS Hawes (FFG-53) and USS Chancellorsville (CG-62).

Additionally, he has served at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Far East, followed by tours at Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center and Commander, Naval Forces Japan.

In 2009, he mobilized to Iraq where he served as the Multi-National Forces, Iraq, Strategic Operations Center Officer in Charge. He then reported to Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command where he served as Program Manager for the Network Operations Support Team. Most previously, he was the Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station San Diego.

Young now serves as the Deputy Commander for Naval Information Forces Reserve Region Southeast. As a civilian, he works in Cybersecurity at Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport in Keyport, Wash.