EASLEY — Hope Women’s Pregnancy Center held their annual 3K Walk/Run fundraiser on Oct. 10 with over 100 people attending.

Between sponsors and community support, the organization raised $12,500.

Knights of Columbus donated snacks, fruit and water and Hospice was on site to answer any questions pertaining to the Center.

The fundraiser helps with the needs of women and their babies, officials said.

The Center is hosting an open house on Nov. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 879 Gentry Memorial Highway in Easley.

For more information, call 864-855-8500.