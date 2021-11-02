EASLEY — The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) recently announced a new support group in Easley for those affected by essential tremor.

The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2021 at the Hampton Memorial Library, at 304 Biltmore Road in Easley. The group will serve individuals in Pickens, Anderson, Oconee and Greenville Counties, officials said.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects an estimated 10 million Americans. Although it is not a life-threatening condition, it is a life-altering condition that causes rhythmic trembling of the hands, head, legs or voice; frequently impacting every day activities such as eating, drinking and writing. While the severity of the tremor may vary from person to person, it often makes those affected self-conscious or anxious in social situations.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor (ET). The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world.

To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at www.essentialtremor.org.

“Essential tremor can be frustrating in how it affects the quality of people’s lives,” explained Rise’ Sheriff, the Easley support group leader. “This group will offer an informal place where those affected can be themselves. At our group, individuals won’t be asked if their hands are shaking because they’re cold or nervous. They will find support and fellowship among others just like them — others with essential tremor.”

For further information about the support group, email easleyetgroup@gmail.com.