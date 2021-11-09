PICKENS COUNTY — It was the 101-year anniversary of the Fort Prince George Chapter of DAR.

“We were supposed to celebrate our 100th anniversary last year,” said Carolyn Nations, “but because of Covid-19, it was delayed until now.” Nations, Regent of the Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) welcomed the guests seated on the lawn of the Hagood-Mauldin House in Pickens.

Nations thought it was fitting that their anniversary be celebrated at the Hagood-Mauldin House because Mrs. Frances Mauldin had been the organizing regent of the chapter. “Our very first meeting was held in the same house where we are now celebrating our 100th meeting,” said Nations. Mauldin was later elected SCDAR State Regent.

The presiding SCDAR State Regent, Bonnibel Moffat, brought greetings and noted that the South Carolina State Society was founded in 1891. “With 65 chapters in South Carolina and more than 4,800 members, we are a diverse and dynamic group of daughters who actively serve in their communities to promote our objective of historic preservation, patriotic endeavor and promotion of education.” She praised the daughter’s enthusiasm and said that “all the smiles are contagious.”

Members of the Pickens County Historical Society were not surprised when Mrs. Mauldin showed up, wearing pearls and white gloves. After all, it was her house.

Several members admitted feeling her presence in the house on several occasions and noted that the candlesticks, and other items, were often re-arranged.

Mauldin expressed her distress at learning that her favored fort now lay beneath Lake Keowee. Fort Prince George, built in 1753, was named for the Prince of Wales, later to become King George III of England. It lay on the East bank of the Keowee River near a Cherokee village.

Wayne Kelley, Senior Vice President of the Pickens Historical Society, hastened to assure Mauldin that the “rebuilding of Fort Prince George is the single-most important project the Pickens Historical Society can undertake.” Kelley added that “the completion of this project will restore the lost colonial history of our entire State and region. It would be the centerpiece of historical tourism in the South Carolina Upcountry.” Kelley added that “a site had been selected to rebuild Fort Prince George in Pickens County and that they are eager to move forward. “

Ken Nabors, President of Pickens County Historical Society, arrived in his Revolutionary War Militia hunting frock. He presented Nations with a gavel he made from a mulberry tree that came from Fort Prince George. The tree was harvested in the ‘60s before the fort was flooded for Lake Keowee. Keowee means “place of the mulberries” in the Cherokee language.

Nabors also presented Nations with an anvil he made, or striker, for the gavel. The anvil came from a walnut tree that was in the yard of Andrew Pickens’ plantation in Hopewell. General Andrew Pickens was a militia leader in the American Revolution. A planter, he developed Hopewell planation on the east side of the Keowee River across from the Cherokee town of Seneca. When the tree was harvested in 1950, it was estimated to be 250 years old, “so it is possible that Pickens actually saw this tree,” said Nabors.

Mildred Brewer compiled the biographies of the founding members of the Fort Prince George Chapter.

Harriet Nash remarked on some of the many accomplishments made by the chapter in its 100 years. The Pickensville Historical Marker was erected in honor of General Andrew Pickens in 1954. During WWII the chapter bought war bonds and rolled bandages. Today, Fort Prince George is actively involved in Wreaths Across America and will sponsor 10 cemeteries and lay a wreath on more than 900 veteran’s graves.“We work with schools to promote literacy. We knit helmet liners, hats and gloves for our soldiers. We volunteer in the community,” Nash said. She added that “DAR daughters always show up when there is a cause to be served.”