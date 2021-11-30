EASLEY — Six Prisma Health hospitals, including Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, have earned “A” grades in the fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety.

The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country based on their performance in process/structure and outcome measures, representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from accidents, injuries, errors or harm while in the hospital.

Some of the highlights of Prisma Health’s fall 2021 safety grades include Baptist Hospital which demonstrated the greatest improvement in overall safety scoring across Prisma Health as compared to the spring 2021 ratings. Additionally, Baptist Parkridge, Greer Memorial, Hillcrest and Oconee Memorial hospitals earned Leapfrog’s “Straight A” honor, receiving five or more “A” ratings in a row.

“I am proud of our team for earning our third consecutive ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group. This achievement is always special, but against the backdrop of a pandemic, the results are remarkable,” said Todd Walker, chief executive officer of Baptist Easley Hospital. “We received this ‘A’ while treating the sickest patients ever cared for at Baptist Easley Hospital, and we are excited to provide this level of service close to home. Our community deserves it.”

Kristin Vondrak, Prisma Health’s chief quality executive, said, “In a year of unprecedented challenges in healthcare, I am especially grateful for everyone’s ongoing commitment to quality, safety and being the difference.”

Leapfrog’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades for Prisma Health:

Baptist Hospital, B (spring 2021 = B)

Baptist Easley Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Baptist Parkridge Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Greenville Memorial Hospital B (spring 2021 = A)

Greer Memorial Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Hillcrest Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Laurens County Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Oconee Memorial Hospital A (spring 2021 = A)

Richland Hospital C (spring 2021 = C)

Tuomey Hospital C (spring 2021 = C)

Vondrak added, “In the midst of a pandemic, I am happy to report that many of our campuses saw an improvement in their overall performance as compared to the prior reporting period. Due to Leapfrog’s wide scoring ranges, these improvements may not have been enough to move to the next letter grade.”

Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group said, “I thank the leadership and workforce of Prisma Health hospitals for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”