EASLEY — The old Frierson’s Drug Store building was the subject of much attention last week when officials roped off sections of Main Street and Pendleton Street after a potential Hazmat threat was discovered.

According to Pickens County Emergency Services, a construction company was working on remodeling the recently purchased building when they found a safe from the 1920s that had a device to prevent tampering or theft.

According to officials, this security device contained a glass vial filled with a liquid that is an inhalation hazard.

Officials cleared the scene and there was no immediate threat to the public, they said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.