PICKENS COUNTY — In 2020, International Wildlife Crimestoppers (IWC) awarded the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) with a $10,000 Cabela’s grant to purchase a trailer for the SCDNR’s Operation Game Thief program to educate the public on the effect poachers have on the state’s natural resources.

For 2021, IWC has awarded an additional $2,500.00 Cabela’s equipment grant to assist in SCDNR Operation Game Thief’s efforts to educate the public by allowing the addition of video and audio equipment for the trailer’s “Wall of Shame” display.

The Operation Game Thief program allows anonymous reporting of violations of natural resource laws, littering, and boating laws. Additionally, Operation Game Thief works to educate the public on the differences of sustainable and ethical hunting practices versus non-ethical and illegal poaching activities. Through the Operation Game Thief program, SCDNR continues to educate, provide outreach, and support IWC and its mission to reduce illegal poaching of fish and wildlife resources.

With information and donations provided by concerned citizens, Operation Game Thief assists SCDNR’s Law Enforcement Division in the protection of South Carolina’s wildlife, fish, coastal, and other resources. Rewards of up to $500 are paid to persons providing information leading to the arrest of natural resource law violators. In addition to supporting the rewards system, donations to the program pay for the toll-free, round-the-clock telephone reporting system.

For more information, visit www.dnr.sc.gov.