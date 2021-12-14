EASLEY — It was a snowy, blustery day as hundreds gathered along the downtown streets for the annual Christmas Parade. Children were wrapped in scarves and waved mitten-ed hands at the floats as glistening snowflakes fluttered down from the skies, creating the perfect Christmas scenery.

Just kidding, this is South Carolina. It was 66 degrees and sunny.

Following a rain delay, the Easley parade was rescheduled for a much lovelier Sunday afternoon. And although many of the floats were designed to feature lights (it was supposed to be a night parade, after all) the tinsel, music and all-around festive atmosphere more than made up for it.

In short? They nailed it. Mayor Butch Womack looked absolutely dapper in his festive holiday suit and the Easley City Council members stole the show as they tossed stuffed animals out to cheering children, along with the city’s mascot, Beasley.

The dance troops, the church floats and the decked-out Jeeps tossed out candy canes and butter scotches, and it felt like the most normal thing in the world — especially since the last two years have felt anything but normal.

The Karma ice cream mini cooper hauling a giant Christmas Tree Cake Sundae looked awesome and 5 Point Church stole our hearts with their caroling. It was just a lovely event, capped with Saint Nick himself, perched atop a fire truck to close out the festivities.

Following the parade, I hope you took the time to take a stroll around Main Street and Old Market Square, where the city and local businesses have gone all out in their decor this year. Almost every downtown shop has a sponsored tree (or trees) in their store-front windows and the effect is nothing short of the small town charm you’d expect to see in a Hallmark movie.

Christmas is always a magical time of year but thanks to the city, the downtown businesses and the local Chamber — somehow it feels even more so this year.

Now all we need is a little snow …

