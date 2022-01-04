PICKENS — Pickens County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships.

The local office donated $1,000 to help a family in need.

“I am incredibly thankful to represent a company that cares enough to help people in our community,” Jason Woodall, Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager, said. “I hope our Farm Bureau Cares donation makes the holidays brighter for this family.”

The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

This holiday season Farm Bureau Cares donated more than $44,750 statewide to assist charities and countless individuals.