PICKENS COUNTY — Recently another way to honor American Revolutionary War Veterans was found by the Fort Prince George Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

On a cold and rainy winter day they met at Pickens Chapel Cemetery with other South Carolina service organizations to dedicate an historic marker to the twenty plus Revolutionary War Veterans resting there. Fort Prince George was one of four groups plus Southern Wesleyan University who sponsored the monument.

After the dedication, the chapter participated in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony laying wreaths on the Veteran’s resting sites.

At another event, the chapter presented the Women in American History Award to Ann and Dale Hampton, parents of Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton. The presentation had to be done by Zoom. The certificate, medal, and flowers were delivered to their hotel. She and Dale were extremely appreciative and brought to tears over this award.

For those of you that don’t know Kimberly’s story, you are encouraged to get the book written about her entitled “Kimberly’s Flight.” Her mother presented Fort Prince George chapter with a copy of the book. Kimberly was from Easley and as you know, the library where the chapter meetings are held was named in her honor. (The Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library.)

Kimberly was an only child and she lost her life on January 2, 2004 when her Kiowa Helicopter was shot down by enemy ground fire in Fallujah, Iraq. She wrote to her Mother in an email to ease her mind about flying helicopters. “If there is anything I can say to ease your mind … if anything ever happens to me, you can be certain that I am doing the things I love … So, worry if you must, but you can be sure that your only child is living a full life.”

This message was sent on February 4, 2003, eleven months prior to giving her life for our country.

Thank you, Dianne Crooks, for all you did to make this award happen! To find out more information on their veteran service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.