SWU prof. receives 2026 SCICU Excellence in Teaching Award

CENTRAL —Southern Wesleyan University Associate Professor of Biology and coordinator for the university’s pre-dental, pre-med, pre-nursing, and pre-pharmacy programs, Dr. Michele Eller, has been recognized as the recipient of the 2026 South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) Excellence in Teaching Award.

Dr. Eller, a Southern Wesleyan alumna, earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from SWU before completing her Ph.D. in genetics at Clemson University. She returned to her alma mater as a full-time faculty member in 2017 and has since become a highly respected educator, mentor, and advocate for student research and academic excellence.

An expert in cell biology, genomics, and science pedagogies, Dr. Eller teaches a wide range of courses, including Biochemistry, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, and Genetics. Her research focuses on gene conservation within the Drosophila genus, and she serves as co-director of the Carolinas Node of the Genomics Education Partnership.

Dr. Eller is especially passionate about undergraduate research and mentoring students pursuing careers in science and healthcare. Through SWU’s Undergraduate Research Experience course, she has guided aspiring student researchers in developing novel gene models and conducting meaningful scientific inquiry. She also regularly supervises independent honors projects, including two that received SCICU Undergraduate Faculty-Student Research Program Grants.

Beyond the classroom, Dr. Eller serves on several boards and committees throughout the Upstate, including the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair Board, Clemson University’s Institutional Biosafety Committee, and the Health Science Advisory Board for the Pickens County Career and Technology Center.

Known across campus for her engaging instruction, joyful spirit, and commitment to students, Dr. Eller has made a lasting impact on the SWU community.

“I am so grateful for the transformative impact that Dr. Eller has had on students and on SWU,” said Dr. William Barker, President of Southern Wesleyan University. “Her Christ-like love for those she teaches and her enthusiasm for her subject are evident in all she does as a professor, scholar, and mentor.”

The SCICU Excellence in Teaching Award honors faculty members from South Carolina’s independent colleges and universities who demonstrate exceptional dedication to student success and a passion for teaching that inspires their academic communities.

South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities supports and advocates for independent higher education across the state. Representing 20 private colleges and universities, SCICU promotes collaboration, public awareness, and resources that advance academic excellence and student success.