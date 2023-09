Liberty

Pickens County libraries were decorated for Constitution Week by Fort Prince George Chapter DAR Regent Carolyn Nations.

Nations said: “Be sure and come to the Central-Clemson, Easley, Liberty, and Pickens Libraries this week and bring your children. This is Constitution Week. Information tables at each library have lots of takeaways with fun things to do. The children can go read about our Constitution and pick up pencils, bells, and handouts ” (Pictured, Easley library)