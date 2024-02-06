PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees recently approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Lauren Corn to become the next principal of Pickens High School.

The announcement follows the departure of former principal Jeff Duncan, who has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource Services.

“We are extremely confident in our selection of Mrs. Corn as the next Pickens High School principal,” said Superintendent Danny Merck. “Her extensive experience in various roles within our district, particularly in the Pickens area, and especially her recent contributions as Assistant Principal at Pickens High, positions her uniquely to build on the school’s achievements and guide our PHS students towards exceptional educational outcomes.”

Corn has a background in education marked by roles of increasing responsibility and impact in the School District of Pickens County. She has most recently served as Assistant Principal at Pickens High School, where she has been instrumental in coordinating master scheduling, student support systems and special education services. Prior to this, as an Instructional Coach and School Testing Coordinator, she was key in implementing Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and many school improvement initiatives. Corn has also taught at the elementary and secondary level, earning the honor of Teacher of the Year at both Pickens High School (2018) and Liberty Elementary (2014).

She earned a B.S. in Elementary and Early Childhood Education and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision both from Southern Wesleyan University, and also added an endorsement for Special Education in 2011. From 2021-2023, Mrs. Corn was a cohort member of the School District of Pickens County’s inaugural Leadership Academy, a training program designed to prepare, develop, and provide hands-on experiences for future leaders of the district.

“I am overjoyed and honored to step into the role of principal at my alma mater, Pickens High School,” said Corn. “I am committed to fostering a dynamic educational experience and learning environment that nurtures success both in and out of the classroom, preparing students for the world of college and careers. I look forward to serving our Blue Flame Family by working collaboratively with our dedicated staff, students, and the community to continue our tradition of excellence at Pickens High School. Go Blue Flame!”

Corn, her husband Zac, and their two children (Ross and Ellis) reside in their hometown of Pickens.

She begins her new role on July 1, 2024.

Over in Easley, Tammy Day, longtime principal of East End Elementary School, has announced her retirement at the end of the 2023–24 school year. Day has served as East End’s principal since 2006.

Day is an experienced educator with 41 years of experience in education, all in the School District of Pickens County. An Easley High School graduate, Day joined the Pickens County family as a teacher when she stepped into the classroom at Dacusville Junior High in 1983. She shifted to Dacusville Elementary in 1985, earning the Teacher of the Year in 1987. The following school year, Day was asked by David Cox to serve as the assistant principal. She jumped at the opportunity and never looked back.

Day was selected as the principal of Forest Acres Elementary in 1989, serving there for nine years. This was very special for Day as she attended FAE as a student in grades 1-3. She then shifted to serve as principal at Liberty Elementary until she was promoted to Director of Elementary Education for the school district in July 1998. During this time, Day was instrumental in growing the district’s focus on serving preschool students as she was key in the district receiving over $1,000,000 in funding for grants focused on 4K education.

In 2006 an opportunity came for her to serve at the school where she attended as a student in grades 4-6. She asked to return as a principal at East End Elementary. Since taking the helm at East End Elementary in July 2006, Day has steered the school to new heights. Her tenure is distinguished by numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Blue Ribbon School award, Red Carpet School designation, and consistently excellent ratings on the SC School Report Card.

“The positive impact that Tammy has had on thousands of students and families in our community is undeniable, and we’re extremely grateful for all she’s done at East End and during her entire career,” said Merck.

SDPC officials said they will soon begin a search for a successor who “embodies the same passion and dedication that Ms. Day has exemplified in her 18 years at East End.”

The school district also looks forward to Mrs. Day’s continued involvement in training future teachers for SDPC, they said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.