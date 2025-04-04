CENTRAL, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves kicked off Day One of the SWU Gotta Run Invite with a strong showing across multiple events, earning 32 points to place third in the team standings.

Andrea Pascual Rivera led the charge with a dominant performance in the Women’s Hammer Throw, securing first place with a mark of 52.91m on her fifth attempt. Not far behind, teammate Irma Watson-Perez claimed second place with an impressive throw of 49.70m on her final attempt, further bolstering the Wolves’ scoring efforts.

On the men’s side, Sean Price had an outstanding day in the field events, placing second in the Men’s Javelin with a top throw of 56.13m on his first attempt. He also earned a third-place finish in the Men’s Hammer Throw with a distance of 50.48m on his fourth attempt, adding crucial points to Newberry’s total.

Kiori Butler made her mark in the Women’s Javelin, finishing second with a throw of 36.31m on her fourth attempt, adding another podium finish for the Wolves.

In distance events, Tyler Shumate showcased his endurance with a second-place finish in the Men’s 5000m, clocking a time of 16:11.08. His teammate Drew Benson also had a strong race, finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:00.23.

Rounding out the team’s performances, Joshua Steele competed in the Men’s Long Jump, landing in 10th place with a mark of 5.8m on his third attempt.

With solid performances across multiple events, Newberry sits in third place overall after Day One. The Wolves will look to build on their success as they head into the final day of competition at the SWU Gotta Run Invite.

Day 2

The Newberry Wolves continued their impressive performances on the second and final day of the SWU Gotta Run Invite, securing multiple podium finishes to close out the meet on a high note.

Tyler Shumate delivered a standout performance in the Men’s 800m, securing first place with a personal best time of 1:53.94. His victory added another gold to Newberry’s tally and highlighted the team’s strength in distance events.

In the Women’s High Jump, Isabel Farup claimed first place with a jump height of 1.60m, while teammate Mia Dionisio followed closely behind in third place with a height of 1.55m, giving the Wolves a strong presence in the event.

Shamar Brown showcased his speed in the sprints, finishing fifth in both the Men’s 400m with a time of 48.82 and the Men’s 200m with a time of 21.64, contributing valuable points to the team.

Addison O’Cain had a strong showing in the Men’s 110m Hurdles, placing fifth with a time of 15.44, while Tavarian Thompson finished ninth in the Men’s 1500m, clocking in at 4:21.87.

On the women’s side, Brittany Montgomery placed sixth in the Women’s 400m, finishing with a time of 1:03.66.

In the field events, Kiori Butler added to her strong weekend by placing fourth in the Women’s Shot Put with a throw of 11.55m on her second attempt. Meanwhile, Irma Watson-Perez secured a second-place finish in the Women’s Discus with a throw of 42.23m on her first attempt.

With several top finishes and personal bests, the Wolves wrapped up the SWU Gotta Run Invite with momentum as they continued their season. The Wolves will compete next Friday at the Electric City Invite in Anderson, SC.