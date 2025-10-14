PICKENS COUNTY — United Way of Pickens County is excited to welcome Michelle Lyons as the new Free File Program Manager, overseeing the organization’s free tax preparation services for local individuals and families.

In her new role, Lyons will manage all aspects of the Free File program, which includes both in-person tax assistance through the IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and online filing via MyFreeTaxes.org. Each tax season, around 60 trained volunteers prepare over 2,200 tax returns at various locations across Pickens County, including all public libraries, Clemson University, and several local businesses.

While free in-person tax assistance is available to households with an income of $69,000 or less, the average annual income of clients served by the program is approximately $24,000.

As Program Manager, Lyons will lead volunteer recruitment, training, and support; train and manage Site Coordinators; and build strong partnerships with community organizations to expand the reach of the program. She will also ensure all operations meet the IRS’s high standards for quality and compliance.

Lyons brings more than 15 years of experience in financial stability initiatives. She most recently served at United Way of South Central Michigan, where she managed VITA operations across nine counties. Prior to that, she oversaw VITA and economic mobility programming at United Way of Greenville County.

Specializing in community-based financial stability programs, Lyons is passionate about using tax preparation services as an entry point to build trust with clients and educate them on long-term asset-building strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a talented and knowledgeable professional to lead our Free File program,” said Julie Capaldi, President of United Way of Pickens County. “Michelle’s expertise and dedication to community-focused service will be an incredible asset to our volunteers, clients, and partners.”

For more information about United Way of Pickens County’s Free File Program, visit www.uwpickens.org/taxes.