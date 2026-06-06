Awards and strong membership at Post 52

EASLEY — Kyle Kerr was presented the American Legion Post 52 Boy Scout Award last week at the monthly meeting. Kent Dykes made the presentation to everyone.

Kerr was a senior at Daniel High School. He wants to one day become a commercial pilot and he’ll be attending North Dakota State University.

“I’ve known him since he was in Cub Scouts, seen him grow and progress in Scouts and school,” said Dykes. “He is a fine young man. He started at Troop 37 in Easley and then transferred to Clemson because they moved.”

Richard Mintz reported, too, that there are 231 members currently in Post 52 (96.3 percent retention).

Hinton era: Gary Hinton conducted his final meeting last week at the Post 52 monthly meeting.

Hinton took some time to reflect back on what it has been like the last year serving as the Commander of Post 52.

“American Legion Post 52 has been through some trying times and some unexpected situations, but it has brought us together more as a team to a group,” said Hinton. “We know there will always be things out there in front of us. New opportunities are open for us.”

Continued Hinton, about the future, “I have nothing but a bright future ahead for this post. I’m just glad to have been a part of it. I’ve served my time, but I had a heck of a time doing it. I’ve met some great people.”

The new command for Post 52 will include:

Rick Stover – Commander

Dan Frawley – 1st Vice Commander

Tommy Chastain – Adjucant

Jonathan Strange – 2nd Vice Commander

Regina Stover – Financial Officer

Listed below are the American Legion Post 52 members who have passed away in the last 2 1/2 years.

James Bishop (Easley); Jonathan Bigby (Central), Roderick O’Shields (Easley), Jan Lahmann (Piedmont); William Kendall (Greenville), David Owen (Easley), Ralph Bowick (Easley), Allan Quinn (Easley), Carl Layman (Easley), Ramon Massey (Easley), John Britt (Athens), Evan Pamplin (Easley), Joe Jones (Easley), Richard Holcombe (Easley), Leroy Dukes (Easley), Richard Deshields (Easley), Wilson Ewing (Easley), James Bowie (Easley), Charles Atkins (Easley), David Peot (Easley), John McIntyre (Anderson), Thomas Godfrey (Easley), Frank Keel (Easley), Charles Vaughn (Easley), Ronald Davis (Easley), Michael Straker (Easley), Roy Johnson (Easley), Larry Holcombe (Candler), Robert Jeanes (Easley), George Busby (Easley), Lawrence Mazzoni (Easley), William Beavers (Easley), James Godfrey (Norris) and James Ruud (Easley).