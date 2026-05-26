DAR awards local students

PICKENS COUNTY — Parents, teachers, families and friends swarmed to the Capt. Kimberly Hampton Library in Easley to see Pickens County students receive awards from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). These awards recognize Pickens County students for their exemplary leadership and their commitment to making a positive difference in their schools and the community.

The Fort Prince George Chapter of the DAR gives annual awards to Pickens County students to promote patriotism, encourage higher education, and recognize exemplary citizenship.

Joyce Hansel, Regent of The Fort Prince George Chapter said “awards would be given to Pickens County Middle School and High School students who displayed exemplary performance and knowledge of history, good citizenship, and patriotism.” The awards for the American History were presented by Dianne Crooks. Julie Bishop presented the Bronze Medal to the JROTC winners, and Julie Thompson presented the Good Citizenship Awards.

“The Fort Prince George Chapter has approximately 100 members, not only women from Pickens County but other areas in the upstate as well and even some outside of South Carolina. We contributed more than 8,000 hours of community service last year. Part of those service hours are spent in education outreach, including programs with Pickens County Schools. We are so proud to have this relationship and able to present awards to these outstanding students today,” said Hansel.

For more than 130 years DAR objectives have remained the same. To preserve the history and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence; to promote education and knowledge through literacy programs, and to cherish, maintain and to foster true patriotism and love of country.

DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization that consists of more than190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world. Members come from a variety of backgrounds and interests, but all share a common bond of having an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United States of America.