Memorial Holiday kicks off 100 Deadly Days of Summer

SOUTH CAROLINA — Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer travel season as the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) steps up its Buckle Up, South Carolina (BUSC) campaign reminding motorists seat belts save lives and reduce injuries.

According to preliminary statistics, nearly one out of every two people in fatal collisions in South Carolina were not wearing a seat belt during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer period in 2025. Additionally, nearly one in four people who were involved in severe injury collisions in South Carolina were not wearing a seat belt during the same period.

“The busy travel period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically when we see a rise in traffic fatalities in South Carolina,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “Now is the time for all South Carolina motorists to recommit to safe driving practices, which includes something as simple as wearing a seat belt.”

Drivers will see an increased law enforcement presence along the state’s roadways during a special enforcement by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Transport Police May 22 through May 25, 2026. The effort includes law enforcement partners statewide and supports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national seat belt enforcement mobilization.

Eight people were killed on the state’s roadways during last year’s Memorial Day travel period compared to six deaths in 2024 and two fatalities in 2023 during the same timeframe.

“It’s concerning to see those statistics trending in the wrong direction,” SC Highway Patrol Colonel Christopher Williamson said. “This is a situation where every driver can make a difference with smart decisions behind the wheel—buckle up, slow down, put down your phone and drive sober. During the holiday weekend, we are positioning a trooper every 10 miles on our interstates to help enforce these safe driving practices.”

State Transport Police Colonel Dwayne Wilson said his officers will focus on roadway safety this summer by ensuring commercial motor vehicle drivers and passengers are prioritizing safe driving practices.

“Roadway safety is a shared responsibility, and it’s critical for commercial drivers to take the right actions to reduce collisions and avoid serious injuries and deaths. Seat belts are a key part of that but reducing speed and eliminating distractions are equally important,” STP Colonel Dwayne Wilson said.

SCDPS has partnered with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain for the fourth consecutive year to reinforce safe driving habits and serve as the spokesperson for the SCDPS paid media educational campaign, Buckle Up, South Carolina.

Chastain will again appear in ads on social media platforms, as well as on billboards and on radio stations. He says in a video PSA that he never drives his personal or professional vehicle without a seat belt and reminds drivers to, “Click it. Don’t risk it.”

The BUSC campaign is part of SCDPS’s education activities and represents a long-term strategy to reduce traffic fatalities in South Carolina.