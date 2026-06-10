SDPC: Merck to step down following 2026-27 school year

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees announces that Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck will conclude his service as Superintendent at the end of the 2026-2027 school year. The Board is grateful for Dr. Merck’s leadership over the past thirteen years and his commitment to supporting a thoughtful transition that positions the district for continued success.

With the benefit of advance planning, trustees will begin an expansive search for the district’s next superintendent. The process will be conducted with transparency, stakeholder engagement, and a continued focus on what is best for students, employees, families, and the broader Pickens County community.

The search will be guided by the vision and priorities outlined in the district’s Innovate ‘28 Strategic Plan. As the district looks toward the future, the goal is to identify a leader who values a people-focused, supportive culture, embraces innovation, promotes operation excellence, advances academic growth and excellence, and strengthens the partnerships essential to student success. The desired individual will be one whose values are aligned with the values of our community – someone who understands the importance of fiscal responsibility, parental involvement, who values and supports educators, while strengthening meaningful partnerships with families and the community.

During his 13 years as superintendent, Dr. Merck has guided SDPC through significant academic and organizational achievements. Under his leadership, the district reached the highest graduation rate in its history, strengthened school performance, and expanded experiential learning as a cornerstone of future-ready instruction.

Reflecting on his service, Dr. Merck shared, “Serving as superintendent of SDPC has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I have been blessed, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me, the relationships formed, and the work we accomplished together. Though I will be concluding my service in this role, my belief in this district, its future, and the people we serve remains unwavering. My focus has always been on supporting our teachers, helping our students achieve their full potential, and creating a winsome culture.”

Board of Trustees Chairman Randy Robinson praised Dr. Merck’s leadership: “Dr. Merck has been a steady and inspiring force for our schools. His leadership strengthened our academic programs and positioned our district for continued success. We are profoundly grateful for the culture he has established for our students and staff.”

The Board looks forward to working collaboratively with stakeholders across Pickens County throughout this process and remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition that supports continued growth, excellence, and the shared vision of preparing every student for success in college, career, and life.