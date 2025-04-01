(Please note: This message goes out to all Pickens County veterans honorably discharged from the armed forces of the United States of America. An advisory election will be held among Pickens County veterans beginning on Monday, April 28 and will end at noon on Friday, May 9. The Pickens County Veterans Affairs Director serves as the department head of the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office. The voting will be available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Voter Registration and Election Office in Pickens. John Hembree, who is featured in this article, will be running against Walt Carter of Post 52. Carter will also be featured soon in The Easley Progress newspaper.)

Do you remember the name of John Patrick Hembree?

Some of you remember him as a 1998 graduate of Wren High School. He was a standout runner in high school and it led him to a solid career in the U.S. Army.

In fact, going into his senior year at Wren, a 5-mile run to him just didn’t seem too challenging.

“One day, I was out on my usual route, unaware that an Army recruiter was trailing behind me in his vehicle, clocking my pace,” said John. “As I finished a particularly tough stretch, he pulled up beside me and asked if I had ever considered the Army. He mentioned that the Army had a running team and thought I’d be a perfect fit.”

Continued John, “It wasn’t long before I found myself sitting in a recruitment office, scheduling a trip to Columbia, SC and my military career began. What started as an ordinary run had led me to something far greater. Running had already taught me grit, determination, and mental toughness—qualities that transferred easily into the military. And just like that, I found a new challenge, one that pushed me to test my limits in ways I never expected.”

Hembree served in the U.S. Army reserves from January 13, 1998 to May 5, 2024, and he retired in the Army as a Command Sergeant Major (E-9).

“As a retired Army veteran, I have a deep understanding of the sacrifices our service members make, and I am committed to ensuring that our veterans in Pickens County are supported in every way possible. If elected, I will focus on three key pillars: advocacy, action, and accountability.”

Advocacy means standing up for our veterans and ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve. Action will be at the heart of everything I do—whether it’s improving veterans’ services, building stronger support systems, or providing meaningful opportunities for reintegration into civilian life. Finally, accountability is essential. I will ensure that promises made are promises kept, and that the needs of our veterans are met with integrity and transparency.

I’ve spent my career serving others, and now I’m asking for the opportunity to continue that service to the veterans of Pickens County. Together, we can build a stronger, more supportive community for those who have given so much for our country.

Q: Family: Married to Erica L. Hembree for 11 years, with two daughters: Norah (9) and Charlotte (7)

Q: Can you tell the story about how running helped lead you into the military?

A: I had been running for about four years for Wren, always with big aspirations to turn my passion for running into a career. I believed that with the right coaching and dedication, I could take my love of the sport to the next level. But the summer training session before my senior year was different. The usual 5-mile runs no longer felt challenging. I didn’t just want to push my body; I wanted to push my mind to greater limits.

I had goals and dreams, but nothing concrete. My solo runs had always given me the chance to clear my head and spend some quality time with God, but now they felt like a search for something deeper—something more.

Q: Can you talk about one certain coach or teacher who impacted you from your days of growing up and going to Wren High School?

A: There are too many to count. I’m truly grateful for my time at Wren High School. When my parents separated and divorced during middle school, I faced some tough times, but I was fortunate to have teachers and counselors who supported me through it all, from middle school through high school. Mrs. Peggy Waits, Mrs. Churchill, Coach Joy, Coach Winston, Mrs. Lynn King, and Mrs. Sin are just a few who made a lasting impact on my life. They not only helped me navigate those challenges but also taught me invaluable lessons in perseverance, empathy, love, and hard work—lessons I carry with me to this day.

Q: Can you describe the job of what you did in the Army?

A: Throughout my career, I had the opportunity to serve in a variety of organizations, including Signal, Chemical, Training, Readiness, Psychological Operations, and Logistics. I held positions ranging from Team Leader all the way to Brigade Command Sergeant Major. Regardless of the organization or my level of responsibility, two things remained constant: I was dedicated to providing essential services and capabilities to the warfighter, and I always led with a servant’s heart.

Q: What did you enjoy about serving in the Army?

A: What I enjoyed most about serving in the Army was the sense of purpose and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Whether it was providing vital services and capabilities to the warfighter or leading with a servant’s heart, I found fulfillment in knowing that my work contributed to something much larger than myself. The challenges I faced helped me grow both personally and professionally, and the camaraderie with fellow soldiers created a bond that made the tough times worthwhile. The Army gave me the chance to be part of a mission that went beyond individual interests, and that sense of service and dedication is something I truly valued.

Q: What is life like for you now that you have retired from the Army?

A: Life after retirement has been a refreshing change. I now have my nights and weekends back, which allows me to spend more quality time with my family. One of the greatest privileges has been working alongside my wife as she grows her Property Investment business. Together, we’re focused on revitalizing old and neglected homes throughout the county, which has been both rewarding and fulfilling.

Q: You’ll be running in an election coming up in Pickens County for the veterans. What would you like to say to the local residents?

Q: Medals from the Army (and/or combat time):

A: Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Over Seas Ribbon (3nd award), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with the silver hour glass and M-device (3nd award), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (8th award), Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, NATO Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Ribbon, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation