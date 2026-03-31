The Bel Short Course in full swing

Their motto is: It’s fun, fast and affordable.

That’s a pretty good way to describe The Bel Short Course, located just outside of Easley in Pendleton (215 Woodhaven Dr.). It’s a 9-hole course and each hole is a par 3.

“We offer a unique, relaxed golf experience that is ideal for all-skill levels, including group outings,” said Jeff Evatt, the PGA Director of Golf. “The Bel Short Course is suitable for juniors, beginners, ladies and all golfers in between.”

The Bel Short Course is an ideal location for things like private events for fundraisers, birthday parties, leagues, corporate outings, and team-building events.

Added Evatt, about the uniqueness of this par 3 course, “We turn the lights on for our weekly Friday Night Lights so all members and guests can enjoy The Bel Short Course at night and play golf under the lights.”

Coby Gambrell and Jon Guenthner are the co-owners of The Bel Short Course.

Several of you in the area remember Gambrell, the 1987 graduate of Easley High School who played four years of varsity golf for coach Bob Gordon. He also served as the Managing Partner at Smithfields Country Club in Easley from 2014-24.

“Jon and I purchased Boscobel Golf Club in 2017,” Coby said. “Jon, who was born and raised in the Upstate and attended Walhalla High School, and I later acquired The Bel Short Course in January of 2025 as a complement to Boscobel and a way to continue growing the game in a more fun and accessible way. Jon and I have worked together for over 20 years, and we’ve always been aligned when it comes to business decisions. We trust each other, we see things the same way, and to say we have a great business and personal relationship would honestly be an understatement.”

The Bel Short Course is so much more than just a place to play golf. The brand new pavilion adds another dimension to this golf course.

Added Coby, “The course is just one piece of it. The pavilion has become a gathering spot- live music, food, drinks, people hanging out. We’re adding a snack bar to elevate the food side of things, and continuing to build out a space where you can come even if you’re not playing golf. The end goal is for it to feel like a place you want to spend an entire evening, not just 90 minutes.”

Nowadays, it seems like everyone wishes there was more time in the day. So remember, you won’t need four to five hours to play golf at The Bel Short Course. You can play this course right around an hour and a less expensive cost. You won’t feel intimidated by this course and – as Coby says – it is a great “entry point” into the game of golf.

“It’s golf without the pressure,” Coby said. “We’re going to keep building on it- more events, more family-friendly experiences, continuing to improve the facilities. The goal is to make it one of the most unique and enjoyable places to spend time, not just play golf.”

Did you know? Coby Gambrell’s lone hole-in-one was over 25 years ago at a par 3 course in Mauldin. “So, this project feels a little like coming full circle,” he said.