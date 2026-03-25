Athlete of the Week – Lucas Goodacre

EASLEY — Things are falling into place for Lucas Goodacre.

Sure, he’s got a 4.3 grade point average and is the Student Body President at Easley High School. He’s also in the National Honors Society and – at press time – he was looking to join the Spanish National Honors Society.

“Right now, I’m planning to attend West Point,” said Goodacre, a senior at Easley High School, about his future plans. “I got my appointment about three weeks ago.”

Continued Goodacre, “I’m very involved and grateful to have a school that offers all of these opportunities. I love being around all of my friends, meeting new people and making everyone feel involved at my school.”

Beyond all of that, the 18-year-old Goodacre is a captain for the Easley High School boys soccer team. He stands in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds and he is a “striker” on offense for the Green Wave.

“We have a real sense of family that we have created through the years that my dad (Ross) and the coaches have here,” said Lucas. “We just try to stay together through everything. Things didn’t go our way tonight (in a 2-1 loss to TL Hanna), but we keep riding this train and I’m thankful for every second of it.”

Lucas said that being the coach’s son can be tough at times, but he’s found a way to turn it into a positive.

“My dad came here my eighth-grade year,” said Lucas, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week. “He’s developing human beings – not just soccer players. My dad’s always pushed me to be the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Another boost for Lucas in soccer has been playing alongside a top-notch senior class at EHS, led by Matthew Hillstock and River Andrews.

“I’ve been with them (the fellow seniors at EHS) for a long time and they keep pushing me,” he said.

Goodacre said he will always cherish last year’s playoff win at TL Hanna. “That was a pretty special moment,” he said.

Coach Ross Goodacre, who played soccer at Clemson University for four years (from 1998-2001), has enjoyed the opportunity of being able to coach his son (since his eighth grade year).

“He’s a good kid,” said Ross. “He’s part of a great group of seniors. I’ve enjoyed his maturity of who he is. He is not a speed demon or a flashy dribbler. Knowing who you are can take a lot of value out of it. He’s a good athlete, a good student and he’s going to do great things in this world.” His final year (at EHS) is one of those last opportunities to share as a father that I’m very fortunate to have.”