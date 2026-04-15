Kicklighter, Fluff jumpstart EHS to big win

EASLEY — There are wins and there are quality wins.

Easley High School’s 4-2 win over Hillcrest could be referred to as one of those “quality wins” last week.

Hillcrest entered the game with a 14-4 overall record and an 8-1 mark in the region, along with a Top 10-ranking in all of the classes.

“We just beat a really good baseball team,” said EHS coach Gill Payne, still celebrating with his team. “I knew the guys had it in them and I had no doubt the guys would battle. They’ve battled all year. That’s a team that will go deep in the playoffs, but I think we will too.”

Defensively, the play of the night went to EHS senior center fielder Trey Kicklighter. He made a diving catch that saved several runs.

“That catch in right center fied (by Kicklighter) is the best catch I’ve seen all season,” said Fluff.

Added Coach Payne, about the memorable play, “That was a great catch. He said if he hadn’t of fallen down, he was going to face-plant the wall. He knew where he was on the warning track. That kid is a gamer. It was one of the best high school catches I’ve seen in a long time.”

The pitching line for Fluff was 4 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Holcombe came on in relief to preserve the victory (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 r, 0 walks and 4 strikeouts).

For the season, Fluff improved to 3-1 on the year with a 1.34 ERA in 36.2 innings of work. He’s also struck out 21 batters and only walked 14 batters. “I just throw strikes in my spots – trust my pitching coach, follow my pitches and trust my defense,” he said. “That’s my thing. I could care less about the strikeouts as long as I get the outs. Pitch to contact.”

Leading hitters for Easley: Trey Kicklighter (2-3), Levi Holcombe (2-3), Walker Cox (2-3), Colton Irvin (1-3), Cooper Sears (1-3) and Ayden Beeco (1-3).

More than a pitcher: Senior Walker Cox, batting in the No. 5 spot, has emerged into one of the team’s top hitter this season at .383 with the team’s lone home run of the season. Sears, at cleanup, led the team most of the season and is right there at .356.

Cox is just enjoying his time at the plate and playing loose.

“I’m not taking it (the hitting) for granted,” Cox said. “I’m just pretty relaxed in the box right now. I’m not thinking about too much – just trying to get the job done. Not taking it for granted – it will probably be my last year (of batting) and I’m just trying to do my best for the team.”

EHS pitching staff: The strong pitching of Easley continues – Colton Irvin (0.78 ERA), Levi Holcombe (1.06 ERA), Walker Cox (1.24 ERA) and Zac “Fluff” Jochimsen (1.34 ERA). Holcombe also has a team-high 27 strikeouts this season in 26.1 innings of work.

Team outlook for Green Wave: At press time, Easley is 9-8 on the season and 6-4 in the region. The Green Wave are tied for third in the region with JL Mann. Hillcrest is 8-2 and Mauldin is 7-3.