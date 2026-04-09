Easley bounces back at Mauldin

Sometimes, a tough loss can make you play better.

Last week, Easley’s 6-1 loss to Mauldin in eight innings was one of those tough losses.

Green Wave ace Walker Cox, whose fastball was clocked at 95 recently, had several Major League Baseball Scouts behind home plate with their radar guns. Cox started the game and went 3.2 innings with 85 total pitches … no earned runs, 3 walks, 3 hits and 7 strikeouts.

“He’s a good high school pitcher,” said Washington Nationals scout Jason Burke. “He has good size to him. The fastball is a very good pitch. He didn’t show a lot of his change up or curve balls tonight. He showed the slider a good bit. He’s an interesting prospect. There’s a reason why he’s committed to go to South Carolina and a reason why five or six pro scouts were here tonight. He was 88 to 90 range most of the time, got up to 93 once, and a couple 91 and 92s.”

Added Burke, “There’s a lot of good talent in this area.”

Mauldin entered the game with a 10-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the region. Senior Daniel Zeleznik turned in a gutsy effort on the mound with 5.1 innings, 104 pitches, 7 strikeouts, 3 hits, 1 run and 3 walks. Zeleznik, who threw in the low 80s, is going to Clemson University next year to study landscaping.

The Easley offense could get only 4 total hits the entire game – Walker Cox (1-4), Trey Kicklighter (1-4), Levi Holcombe (1-4) and Maddox Raby (1-4).

To make it an even tougher loss for Easley, there was a controversial call at second base. It was the top of the eighth inning, the bases were loaded, the score was tied at 1 and there was 2 outs.

“I had an umpire blow the biggest call of the year,” said EHS coach Gill Payne, right after the tough loss. “The dude is out, and I’ve already seen it on the video, and he calls him safe. I’m not happy with how we responded (after the play), but I’m not happy when somebody comes out here and takes something away from my kids. That was two good teams battling.”

Mauldin coach Jacob Corn, meanwhile, felt fortunate to get the victory.

“You face a good arm (in Walker Cox) and then they bring in another one,” said coach Corn. “They made us work for everything we got. That’s for sure. I’m proud of the guys holding it together and making big pitches in big spots.”

Returning the favor: Easley bounced back the next night to roll past Mauldin 5-2. Zac “Fluff” Jochimsen threw 73 pitches (54 strikes) in 5 2/3 innings of work. He had 6 hits, 2 runs, had 1 strikeouts, 1 walk, 2 runs and 0 earned runs.

Levi Holcombe, who entered the game with the bases loaded and 2 outs, came on in relief to get a strikeout and the win.

Then at the plate, Holcombe and Maddox Raby both went 2-for-3 and an RBI. They both had key squeeze-bunts in the final inning for the victory.

Easley trailed 1-0 in the game going into the seventh inning.

The Green Wave climbed to 5-3 on the season and 8-6 in the conference.

Tough competition: Listed below are several of the top-notch players that Easley’s baseball team has faced this season.

William Cutshall SS- Seneca HS, Ole Miss

Tyler Vassey RHP – Seneca HS, Florence Darlington CC, Possible Draft Pick

Darnell McLeod C – JL Mann, The Citadel

Kaido Green 2B – JL Mann, Seton Hall University

Rocco Maniscalco SS – Oxford HS, AL, Mississippi State, Projected 1st Rd Draft Pick

Liam Skeen RHP – Union County Va, Top arm Class of 28 in Virginia