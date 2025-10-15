Stanley Morgan is in a number of Hall of Fames for his illustrious football career – Easley High School, the University of Tennessee, the New England Patriots and the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

But one more HOF needs to be added to the list … the National Football League’s Hall of Fame.

“You just have to look at my numbers,” said Morgan, 70. “My numbers are better than a lot of them already in the Hall of Fame. I think if I would have put those numbers up for a team that was always on TV – like the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers – than I would have gone in on my first go around. New England wasn’t on TV. The people voting hadn’t heard of New England (from the late 1970s and 1980s). Massachusetts was the only place they were popular. New England didn’t really become famous until 2000.”

Morgan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro, was named to the New England Patriots 1970s and 1980s All Decade Teams. He still holds the NFL record for (among receivers with at least 500 catches) with a 19.2 yards per catch average, and he still holds the Patriots team record for total receiving yards in a career. He led the NFL in yards per reception in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

Growing up in Easley, Morgan’s nickname was “The Roadrunner” for his breakaway speed and his ability to find the end zone. “It was a nickname I had in high school,” he said. “Whoever wrote it (The Roadrunner) in the newspaper … it just stuck.”

Morgan helped lead Easley High School’s football team to a state championship in 1973, scoring the lone touchdown for the Green Wave in the state championship game in a 7-6 win over Lower Richland.

Morgan went on to star at the University of Tennessee, making the switch on offense from running back to wide receiver. He said he felt that he was too small to be a running back in college at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. While at Tennessee, he set the record for all-purpose yards with 4,642.

That’s when he got a new nickname emerged of “Stanley the Steamer” for his quickness. “I got it (the nickname) in college and it rolled over to the NFL,” he said. “I just woke up one day and I was Stanley the Steamer.”

Stanley said he’ll always remember the two wins at Tennessee when they defeated Clemson University. “We had a lot of people drive up from Easley to see the Clemson games,” he said. “It was always good to see everyone.”

Stanley also met his college sweetheart (Rholedia) his freshman year. They were married their sophomore year of college at Tennessee in 1975. They’ll be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Nov. 25th and their two daughters are Sanitra and Monique.

A big adjustment for Stanley in football – from high school to college – was playing in front of 6,000 to 7,000 fans at EHS to close to 80,000 fans at the University of Tennessee. “It was mind-boggling when I first got there,” he said.

One player Morgan said he always looked up to was Bob Hayes of the Dallas Cowboys who was nicknamed “Bullet Bob.”

Hayes is the only athlete to win both an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring. “He (Hayes) lined up on offense and he put a lot of fear in defensive backs because they couldn’t run with him,” Morgan said.

“The majority of people think of him (Stanley) as the great football player,” said Rholedia. “But I can say he is the best husband and father. I’m not just saying that because he is my husband.”

It is an injustice that Stanley Morgan is not in the National Football League’s Hall of Fame. Let’s just hope that several of the voters for the NFL Hall of Fame – who might not have seen him play in the 1970s and 1980s – can still be objective enough to vote him in.

“He (Morgan) should definitely be in the (NFL) Hall of Fame,” said Bill Houston, a former coach of his in Easley and a lifelong friend. “His stats are better than others who are in the Hall of Fame. There is no doubt he is the most accomplished athlete from Easley High School and there have been some great football players.”

An idea for EHS: There is one football player from Easley High School – Stanley Morgan – who has played in the National Football League. Morgan did not just play in the NFL. He starred in the National football League. There should be a special area at Easley High School that features three of his football jerseys – the Green Wave jersey, the University of Tennessee and the New England Patriots.