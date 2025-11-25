CENTRAL — More than two dozen dedicated public safety workers of Pickens County were recognized this week for their unwavering commitment and selflessness to the community in 2025.

The Pickens County Municipal Association Annual Banquet, sponsored by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, was hosted at Southern Wesleyan University on Monday, November 17. Pickens County Municipal Association President and City of Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre emceed the event. South Carolina House of Representatives Majority Leader Davey Hiott delivered dinner remarks.

“Monday night was one of the most special nights of the year,” Halfacre said. “It’s when we pause to recognize the individuals who represent the best of Pickens County — those who answer the call when we need them most. We had the opportunity to celebrate their important role in keeping every resident healthy and safe. Their willingness to rush toward danger, day or night, is the definition of courage, and their service is what allows our communities to thrive.”

“We are grateful to each of these men and women for their work and daily sacrifices,” added Jim Lovinggood, Blue Ridge President and CEO. “Our co-op has sponsored this event for decades, and it is a privilege to continue to be able to.”

2025 Winners:

First Responders

Central: Officer Timothy McCall

Clemson: Officer Noah Millspaugh and Telecommunicator Jennifer Sanders

Clemson University: Office Aubrey Steele and Telecommunicator Twana Wright

Crimestoppers: Officer Jeremy Stone

Easley: Officer Katherine Interrante and Telecommunicator Dakota Cassell

Liberty: Officer Dominick Borrico

Norris: Officer Brandon Faris

Pickens County: Telecommunicator Nathan Galloway

Pickens County Sheriff: Deputy Austin Mulkey

South Carolina Highway Patrol: Trooper Larry Wilson

EMS

Pickens County: EMT Andy Anderson and Paramedic Shea Marling

Fire

Central: Firefighter Jimmy Wilson

Clemson University: Firefighter Viktor Makarov

Easley: Firefighter Wade Brooks

Pickens: Firefighter Michael Smith

Crosswell: Firefighter William Whittington

Dacusville: Firefighter Tim Landers

Holly Springs: Firefighter Matthew McGaha

Liberty: Firefighter (paid) Isaiah Reynolds and Firefighter (volunteer) Chris Rowland

Norris: Firefighter Greg Newton

Pickens Rural Fire: Firefighter Brian Barkley

Pumpkintown: Firefighter Bobby Burnett

Shady Grove: Firefighter Richard “Tripp” Norton

Six Mile/Keowee Springs: Firefighter Jeremiah Pilgrim

Vineyards: Firefighter Ron McGimpsey