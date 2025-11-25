CENTRAL — More than two dozen dedicated public safety workers of Pickens County were recognized this week for their unwavering commitment and selflessness to the community in 2025.
The Pickens County Municipal Association Annual Banquet, sponsored by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, was hosted at Southern Wesleyan University on Monday, November 17. Pickens County Municipal Association President and City of Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre emceed the event. South Carolina House of Representatives Majority Leader Davey Hiott delivered dinner remarks.
“Monday night was one of the most special nights of the year,” Halfacre said. “It’s when we pause to recognize the individuals who represent the best of Pickens County — those who answer the call when we need them most. We had the opportunity to celebrate their important role in keeping every resident healthy and safe. Their willingness to rush toward danger, day or night, is the definition of courage, and their service is what allows our communities to thrive.”
“We are grateful to each of these men and women for their work and daily sacrifices,” added Jim Lovinggood, Blue Ridge President and CEO. “Our co-op has sponsored this event for decades, and it is a privilege to continue to be able to.”
2025 Winners:
First Responders
Central: Officer Timothy McCall
Clemson: Officer Noah Millspaugh and Telecommunicator Jennifer Sanders
Clemson University: Office Aubrey Steele and Telecommunicator Twana Wright
Crimestoppers: Officer Jeremy Stone
Easley: Officer Katherine Interrante and Telecommunicator Dakota Cassell
Liberty: Officer Dominick Borrico
Norris: Officer Brandon Faris
Pickens County: Telecommunicator Nathan Galloway
Pickens County Sheriff: Deputy Austin Mulkey
South Carolina Highway Patrol: Trooper Larry Wilson
EMS
Pickens County: EMT Andy Anderson and Paramedic Shea Marling
Fire
Central: Firefighter Jimmy Wilson
Clemson University: Firefighter Viktor Makarov
Easley: Firefighter Wade Brooks
Pickens: Firefighter Michael Smith
Crosswell: Firefighter William Whittington
Dacusville: Firefighter Tim Landers
Holly Springs: Firefighter Matthew McGaha
Liberty: Firefighter (paid) Isaiah Reynolds and Firefighter (volunteer) Chris Rowland
Norris: Firefighter Greg Newton
Pickens Rural Fire: Firefighter Brian Barkley
Pumpkintown: Firefighter Bobby Burnett
Shady Grove: Firefighter Richard “Tripp” Norton
Six Mile/Keowee Springs: Firefighter Jeremiah Pilgrim
Vineyards: Firefighter Ron McGimpsey