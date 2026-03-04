Ginns shines in hoops at JWU

GREENVILLE — Jakobe Ginns is the type of person that — whatever he ends up doing in life — you know he’ll be successful.

“Jakobe has been a staple of what we want in this program,” said Johnson and Wales University Coach Marc Slade, about his sophomore forward. “He cares about others before himself. He’s always got a positive energy. It’s been a joy to be around him.”

Also in attendance at the game in Greenville was his former high school coach, Derrell Jackson.

“I told him when you graduate, I’m gonna need me some food,” joked Jackson. “That was one of our running jokes.”

Continued Jackson, who coached Ginns at Easley and now coaches at Wren, “It is very rewarding to see his growth – not only as a player, but as a person. When I got to Easley, I told him I thought he was a few pounds overweight. He changed his weight and he lost almost 30 pounds. That’s just a credit to him and what type of kid he is. I’m just here to support him and cheer him on. He’s the type of guy who does everything you ask him to do. He’s not going to go outside his role, but he’ll be a star in his role.”

Ginns said his playing weight is currently around 215 pounds this season and he said he feels great.

“You definitely run a lot more in college than you do in high school,” he said.

Ginns and JWU ended up losing the game to host Bob Jones University 84-72. The 6-foot-5 Ginns came off the bench to grab three rebounds and pass for an assist in 13 minutes of action.

Ginns, known in the Easley area for his cooking, is continuing his culinary dream at Johnson & Wales. He said he enjoys cooking breakfast the most. He said he is graduating in May for the culinary part of it and now he is focusing in college on the business side for the next two years.

“College hoops is definitely a challenge,” Ginns said, right after the game, “because you’ll feel like it is that moment to play and be that person — when most of the time — it is not. You just have to play through adversity and keep trusting your coaches, and whatever game plan they have for you.”

Ginns went on to say, “It’s great being on this team. We have great players and great people surrounding us. A lot of energy.”

Jakobe’s dad, Lamar, was also at the game at Bob Jones University to support his son.

“I love every minute of it,” said Lamar, who traveled six hours each way to Virginia last year to see him play. “He’s a college player. He’s been an Honor Roll student since fifth or sixth grade. Everything he does – I’m proud of him.”