PCLS cancels youth programs “indefinitely”

PICKENS COUNTY — February is “Love your Library Month” but rather than celebrating, the Pickens County Library System has indefinitely cancelled youth programs, game nights and storytime outreaches to daycares and community centers across the county.

The change comes following an order From the Board of Trustees for library staff to review approximately 86,000 books for themes or other content deemed “inappropriate” by the library board of trustees.

The PCLS Board of Trustees approved the new collection policy in a 5-2 vote during a special called meeting on Feb. 12.

“Due to recent changes to the Collection Development Policy adopted by the Board of Trustees, staff time is being reallocated to implement these updates. As a result, many youth programs have been canceled indefinitely,” PCLS officials said. “Interlibrary Loan services have also been suspended, and you may experience delays in the processing and shelving of new materials.”

Library officials said the changes were required in order to remain in line with state funding requirements, but opponents argued the changes were unnecessary as the library’s previous collection policy has received funding under the state’s current requirements.

One of the cancelled programs is “Mini Maestros,” held at the Easley and Liberty branches, and designed for babies and children up to age 5 to “promote language and motor skills development through the joy of music, dance, and instruments.”

Other cancellations include:

• Storytimes at Central-Clemson, Liberty, and Pickens

• Wiggles and Giggles at Central-Clemson and Easley

• Mother Goose on the Loose

• Mini Maestros at Liberty and Easley

• Messy Munchkins at Easley

• Teen Thursdays

• Teen Art Club

• American Girl

• Steam Adventures

• Teen Game Night

• Teen Book Boxes -monthly subscription service

• Storytime outreach to daycares and community centers

Community backlash against the decision has been swift with many Pickens County residents expressing frustration with the Board’s ruling.

“Trust that the library staff are experts in what they do and stop wasting time and library resources on a wild goose chase,” commented one user on social media. “All my support to the librarians and staff during this time.”

The next Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. and has been moved from the Sarlin Library location in Liberty to the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley due to anticipated attendance.

If you would like to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting, please send an email to boardclerk@pcls.fyi.

Signups begin Monday, March 16.