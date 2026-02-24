Dill sworn in as Mayor of Central

CENTRAL — Former Southern Wesleyan University Chaplain, Ken Dill, was sworn in as Mayor of the Town of Central, South Carolina, following the November municipal election. Dill was officially sworn in by Town Clerk, Jessica Rowland, during the Town Council’s January 12, 2026, meeting.

A long-time member of the Central community, Dill has served the town in multiple leadership roles for more than three decades, including 16 years on Central Town Council, time as Mayor Pro Tem, and service on the Central Planning Commission and the Central–Clemson Recreation Center Board of Directors.

Dill is a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University, Class of 1981. He completed his seminary training at Emory University and served as Southern Wesleyan University Chaplain for 33 years. During his tenure, Dill played a central role in shaping campus spiritual life, including the development of the Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts building, the expansion of student discipleship and mission programs. He also created some meaningful campus traditions such as Passing the Mantle and the Servant’s Towel.

Dill was named SWU’s Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2023.