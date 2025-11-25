UPSTATE – Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center lobby will be filled with two dozen trees decorated for the holiday season as part of its 13th Festival of Trees display and voting contest.

The Festival of Trees begins Nov. 28 and continues through Jan. 2, 2026. The event is free and open to the public during special festival hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Each tree is decorated by local businesses, civic organizations and nonprofits. The three trees with the most votes from the public will receive $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, for their selected nonprofit.

During the festival, the public is encouraged to drop off canned goods or personal hygiene items at the World of Energy to support those in need in Oconee County. Anyone who brings in donations will receive a free reusable grocery bag.

In 2024, Wilderness Way Girls Camp received $2,500, Golden Corner Food Pantry received $1,500, and the Oconee History Museum received $1,000. Over the past 13 years, Duke Energy has donated more than $40,000 to local nonprofits through its Festival of Trees program.

The World of Energy is also a Toys for Tots drop-off location.