EASLEY – South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond honored United Way of Pickens County as one of ten Angel charities of 2025 in a ceremony at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex.

“Since 1998, the recognition of ‘Angel’ charities has been a holiday tradition in South Carolina,” said Secretary Hammond. “The contributions of nonprofits to the well-being of our communities cannot be overstated, and I always enjoy this opportunity to highlight those organizations that have given so much to our great state.”

The Angels honored are charities that have significantly impacted communities in South Carolina, and that have demonstrated good stewardship of charitable resources. Representatives from all Angel charities were in attendance to receive a certificate and personal recognition from Secretary Hammond.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as an Angel charity,” said United Way of Pickens County President Julie Capaldi. “This award is a meaningful affirmation of the confidence our donors place in United Way of Pickens County and our steadfast commitment to using their gifts wisely and transparently. We are proud to serve this community and to ensure that every investment drives real, lasting impact for our Pickens County neighbors.”

The Angels recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed below in alphabetical order:

AccessHealth Horry, Inc., Conway, SC 96.1%

Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen, Bluffton, SC 82.6%

Ezekiel Ministries, Inc., Columbia, SC 85.4%

Family Promise of York County, Inc., Rock Hill, SC 88.4%

Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, Inc., Florence, SC 85.0%

Rabbit Sanctuary, Inc., Simpsonville, SC 93.6%

Ride To Work Ministry Nonprofit, Inc., Seneca, SC 91.4%

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc., Pocatello, ID 95.1%

The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, Inc., Johns Island, SC 82.9%

United Way of Pickens County, Easley, SC 85.7%

The Angels were selected by a review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as through nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must devote 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; have been in existence for three or more years; make good use of volunteer services; not rely heavily on government grants; have a significant presence in South Carolina; and be in compliance with the

South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Secretary Hammond recognizes organizations with diverse missions that benefit communities throughout the state.

“The Better Business Bureau recommends that donors give to charities that spend at least 65% of their total expenses on charitable programs, so the charities recognized today are truly exceptional,” said Secretary Hammond. “We recognize each charity as an Angel only once in order to recognize as many deserving organizations as possible in future years. I hope this recognition inspires everyone to be generous not only during the holidays, but throughout the year. Remember to always give from the heart, but please give smart.”

Donors can research charities through the free mobile app Give Smart SC, and use the app to determine if a charity is properly registered to solicit in South Carolina. Donors can also use the Give Smart SC app or the online Charities Search engine to learn a charity’s total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs, as well as the percentage of total expenses that the charity has spent on program services.

If anyone has concerns about a charitable organization, a professional fundraiser, or a raffle, they can file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office using the Give Smart SC app or the online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form on the Secretary of State’s website.