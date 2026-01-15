POWDERSVILLE — You don’t want to overlook this season.

The Powdersville wrestling team is currently on a roll with a 17-5 overall record.

A humble Coach Sean Mascaro took some time out at a recent practice and said, “We’re still trying to figure everything out. We have to get healthy, so that we have all of our kids at once. If we can do that, I like the product that we will be able to put out there.”

Three junior wrestlers – Dylan Bray (113 pounds), West Flemming (138) and Conner Kit (144) – lead the Patriots attack. Bray is 27-4 on the season, Fleming is 28-7 and Kit is 25-8.

“They are the core of our lightweights,” said Mascaro. “They come in and wrestle tough every day at practice. They’re all juniors and we get them all back (next year). Most of the teams know that we are super junior-heavy. We’re only really going to graduate three contributors.”

Powdersville is in Class 3A this year and it appears they will be in 3A next season, too.

“The perennial power in 3A (West Oak) will go down to 2A next year,” Mascaro said. “It could open things up in 3A next year a little bit for some new blood. I think West Oak has won the last four or five. BHP won before that – the year back from COVID.”

Serving as captains this season for Powdersville are McClendon Graves, Nathan McClure, Jayden Wertz and Jackson Holcombe. Serving as assistant coaches for the Mascoro-led program at Powdersville are: Austin Lippincott, Dylan Eaton, Noah Gregory and Tom Ross.

Looking ahead, Coach Mascaro talked about what any certain goals that he has for his Patriots team.

“To perform like we know we can and get the results that we are capable of,” he said. “We still have moments where we don’t necessarily look like who we are. Just make sure we have some consistency and make sure we care grateful for the right to compete. That’s kind of what this is all about.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.