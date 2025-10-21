PICKENS COUNTY — Early Voting for the Town of Central, City of Easley, City of Liberty, Town of Norris, City of Pickens, and Town of Six Mile 2025 Municipal Elections began on Oct. 20 and will end on Oct. 31.

Early Voting is Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Pickens County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 222 McDaniel Avenue, B9, Pickens, SC, 29671.

Curbside voting for those who qualify will be provided during early voting and at all polling locations on Election Day, officials said.

Central

Ken Dill is running unopposed for mayor, and four people are vying for three empty seats on the town council including Doug Barry, Daniel Evatt, Robert C. Griffin, Sara Paige Hudson Bowers.

Easley

Eric Goodwin is running unopposed for Easley Combined Utilities Commissioner. As far as city council, Denise Gasque Davidson and April Searcy have both tossed their hats in for Ward 2, Chris Clark and David R. Jones are stumping for the seat representing Ward 4, and Bob Fedder and Hilary Koster are facing off for Ward 6.

Liberty

While Andrea Wagner and Erica Romo Woods are squaring off for the mayor’s chair, the available council seat races are all unopposed. Barring any write-in upsets, expect Jon D. Humphrey to take the at large seat, Mikail Cantley to land Ward 1, Gerald Wilson to snag Ward 2, William Bo Cooley to take Ward 3.

Norris

With two seats to fill on the Norris Town Council, one person is going home empty-handed. Brian Cook, Danielle M. Harris and Jean M. Shankweiler will appear on the ballot.

Pickens

No mayoral race this year, but seven people have registered to run for one of the three available seats on Pickens City Council: Danny Adams, Jonathan Baldo Baker, Jeff Derrick, Youssef Kobach, John McManus, Jessica Merril, and Cameron Rivers.

Six Mile

No surprises here; with two seats available — and two candidates on the ballot — the town council seats will most likely go to Christopher King and Judy Shaw.

Every person wishing to vote in this election must be registered on the County Books of Registration, as an elector and a resident of the municipality, 30 days prior to the date of election.

If a runoff election is held on Nov. 18, 2025, early voting for the runoff election(s) will be held at the same location, Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 12—14, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registered voters will be asked to provide one of the following photo IDs at their polling place:

• S.C. Driver’s License

• ID Card issued by S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID

• U.S. Passport

If you have one of these IDs, you are ready to vote. Voters should remember to bring one of these IDs with them to the polling place. Voters without photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or their county voter registration office. Voters who encounter an obstacle to getting a photo ID should bring their paper voter registration card without a photo with them to their polling place. These voters can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and to their obstacle to obtaining a photo ID and vote a provisional ballot. This ballot will count unless the county board of voter registration and elections has grounds to believe the affidavit is false.

For more information on photo ID, visit SCVotes.gov or contact your county board of voter registration and elections.

At 9 a.m. on November 3, 2025, the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee outer envelope, and at 9 a.m. on November 4, 2025, will begin its examination of the inner envelopes in the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Pickens County Office inside the Pickens County Administration Facility.

At 10 a.m. on November 5, 2025, the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Pickens County will conduct a routine Hand-Count Audit to ensure the number of ballots cast and the number of votes cast for a particular candidate were accurately recorded by the tabulation device.

At 3 p.m. on November 6, 2025, the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Pickens County serving as the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held in the Conference Room inside the Pickens County Administration Facility.

If a runoff election is held on Nov. 18, 2025, the Pickens County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at 4 p.m. to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in the runoff election.

For more information concerning this municipal election, please contact The Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections at 864-898-5948.

Reach Kasie Strickladn at 864-855-0355.