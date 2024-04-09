EASLEY — An Easley man has been accused of ramming an SUV into the front gate barrier of the FBI’s Atlanta office and then running toward the building, according to law enforcement officials.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Ervin Lee Bolling, was charged by DeKalb County Police in Georgia, said FBI spokesman Tony Thomas.

Bolling is accused of trying to follow an employee through the security gates around 12:20 p.m. April 1, Thomas said. The barrier system that deploys after each car stopped Bolling from going forward, destroying his vehicle.

After driving into the barrier, Bolling jumped out and tried to run toward the building, but agents quickly detained him, Thomas said.

FBI bomb squad agents found no weapons or explosives inside the car Bolling was driving.

Bolling was taken to an Atlanta hospital for observation. He has not been dispatched as of Tuesday afternoon, Thomas said.

Bolling served in the Navy for 23 years from 1993 until 2017, according to military records. Most recently, he worked as a submarine sonar technician.

After his retirement, Bolling bought a home in Easley in 2017, according to Anderson County property records. He has lived in Upstate South Carolina since at least 1994, court records show.

Bolling has no known connection to the FBI, the building or anyone inside, Thomas said. Agents have not figured out a motive yet.

Bolling was charged with interference with government property, Dekalb County Police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

He was also charged in federal court Tuesday with destruction of government property, according to a criminal complaint.

