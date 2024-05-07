POWDERSVILLE — The threat of thunderstorms led organizers to postpone AnMed Rhythm on the River until Sunday, May 19, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville. The annual family festival was originally planned for Saturday.

Music from talented bands, a KidsZone experience for the entire family, food trucks and craft vendors will still be part of the action come May 19. Admission is free.

Connect Powdersville, the nonprofit organization that organizes the event, made the announcement of the postponement with a statement: “At Connect Powdersville, safety and wellbeing are of our utmost importance. Without the worry of inclement weather, the new date allows us to deliver a safe, exceptional and memorable event that our sponsors, vendors and attendees expect and deserve.”

As the third-annual festival’s title sponsor, AnMed will still have teammates on hand sharing information about AnMed Piedmont, the new campus to open next year just a few miles from the site of the festival.

Dolly Cooper Park is located at 170 Spearman Circle in Powdersville.

For more information, visit www.rhythmontheriver.org.