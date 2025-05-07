EASLEY — So what does a 2-12 conference record get you? Apparently, a trip to the playoffs!

The Easley High tennis team finished the regular season day in style (more on that in a minute). They found out that the reward for playing in the toughest conference in the state, was a first-round playoff invitation to Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, SC). The Green Wave aren’t accustomed to playoff tennis and there were realistic expectations for a playoff run …but this team is young … and building.

“What a way to end the 2025 season! Any time you get to play more tennis- that’s a good thing! These boys have fun, enjoy playing tennis and genuinely love being around each other! They live to play another day!” said Coach Terry Wood.

Easley’s playoff run unfortunately ended with hard fought 5-1 defeat from the Copperheads of Catawba Ridge.

Indeed, a great way to end the season. If the playoff invite was the cherry on top of the icing, then the icing was the regular season finale! A finale these players will never forget. Due to the timing of the playoffs, all of the conference games had to be completed by Friday, April 25. Due to some rainy days, there were several teams in need of completing make up matches. And with more rain forecasted, completion of the season seemed impossible …

Enter Clemson University.

Easley was invited to compete with perennial powerhouses TL Hanna, JL Mann, Greenwood, and Greenville High Schools at Clemson University’s Duckworth Indoor Tennis Facility. On a rainy Thursday, all five schools completed their regular seasons in style — in the cozy confines of a college tennis facility.

“It’s really a once in a lifetime experience for these boys! How cool is it for a high school team to be able to play in this type of facility,” said Coach Wood. Although the result wasn’t what the Wave had hoped for (a defeat to Greenwood High), the experience was well worth the trip.

This young team is building and experiences like playoff matches and indoor regular season finales are great building blocks for this program.

Although their 2025 run ended with a first round playoff loss, the future is bright for this Green Wave tennis team.

