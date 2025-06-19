CLEMSON — You often hear about big-time athletes who forgot where they came from. They get all wrapped up in the fancy cars and all the hoopla.

Not Clemson University quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Last Saturday, about 20 minutes away, Klubnik led the charge at a Youth Football Camp with over 350 kids that was held at Daniel High School.

“I’m super stoked to do this,” said Klubnik. “I think growing up — just looking up to so many guys older than me — it is really special to give back. I’d like to thank the sponsors and I wanted to make sure the camp is free so that anybody could come.”

Klubnik made the camp fun on Saturday, playing that backyard style of football and hitting the open receivers.

What’s his advice to the campers?

“Don’t try to be like anybody else,” he said. “For me, I’m trying to be the best Cade Klubnik. That’s something I’ve always tried to be. That’s something my mom has always told me — that was growing up and right now. I try to be the best I’ve ever been. I’d tell the exact same thing to them (the campers).”

Also helping Klubnik out with the camp was teammate Adam Randall, a 6-foot-3 and 235-pound senior running back for the Tigers.

Randall thinks the world of Klubnik, too.

“I love Cade,” Randall said. “He’s been my best friend ever since I came to college. I’ve had the opportunity to see him grow with the ups and downs of life. I’m glad that God put him in my life.”

Continued Randall, “A lot of guys around the country put on a camp, but I think this is really good community engagement. It really shows how much people love Clemson football and Cade.”

Playing home games at Death Valley: Klubnik lit up when asked what it is like to play a home football game at Clemson University.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It’s a few months away, but I’m so excited to get back out there and get back to Death Valley.”

Props to the O-Line at Clemson: The Tigers return some quality experience on the offensive line for this upcoming season. Klubnik took some time to reflect on that, too.

“We have really five returning starters who have started for us in games,” he said. “So, to have that is really exciting. I’m really proud of those guys. They are a really tight-nit group — always trying to get better and we’re content with where they are at.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.