CLEMSON — Nick Eason, associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator for Clemson University, delivered the keynote address at Tri-County Technical College’s spring commencement. Four hundred and four graduates received degrees, diplomas and certificates at Littlejohn Coliseum on May 12.

“If you’ve made it to this pinnacle in your life, you’re what I call, in the world of football, someone with GRIT – or growth, resilience, instincts, and tenacity,” said Eason, a four-year letterman for the Clemson Tigers from 1999 to 2002 and a veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a player and coach. Eason returned to his alma mater on January 7, 2022.

“Grit is the ability to learn from your setbacks and use them as an opportunity for growth,” he said. Resilience is the capacity to bounce back from adversity and to maintain determination.

Instinct is when it’s time to adjust course and approach goals in new ways. Tenacity is the unwavering persistence and dedication to achieve long-term goals.”

Despite his successes both on and off the field, Eason admitted, “Nobody gave me a manual for life. I got my degree and walked across the stage and thought life was going to be hunky dory. I got the opportunity to play in the NFL but there were obstacles and adversities in life. Today I tell players, ‘Learn to live life inside out.’”

Eason imparted this advice to the Class of 2025:

· No one is in charge of your happiness but you.

· Don’t compare your life to others. Comparison is the thief of all joy.

· Stop thinking too much. It’s all right to not know all the answers.

· Smile. You don’t have to own all the problems in the world.

He concluded with reminding graduates of the “three things you don’t get back in life: time, opportunity and words. So make sure you use them wisely.”

Congratulations to the following Pickens County grads:

From Central

Walker Ashton Bennett, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Technology; Natalie Amber Bryson, Automotive Technology; Elizabeth Rain Epps, Business Administration; Savannah Abigail-Estelle Godwin, Veterinary Technology; Meredith Kelli Guthrie, Accounting; Devin Jenkins, Computer Technology-Network Systems Mgt Emphasis; Bonnie Kathryn Lawrence, Business Administration –

Marketing Emphasis; Audrey Rose Merck; Yamilet Perez-Garcia, Accounting; Jesse Poston, Emergency Medical Technology; Chloe Danielle Reynolds, Mechatronics Technology; Katherine Elizabeth Schaupp, Nursing-Registered, RN; and Jacob Anthony Stone, Nursing-Registered, RN

From Clemson

Makenna Reagan Harkey, Nursing-Registered, RN; Coslough De Antone Harrison, Computer Technology-Network Systems Mgt Emphasis; Derrick William Merlo, University Transfer-Associate in Science; Mariana Ortiz, Nursing-Registered, RN; and Manuel Enrique Unda, Engineering Design Technology

From Easley

Elaina Joleigh Aldrich, Business Administration; Zachary James Altieri, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Alan Charles Andrews, Engineering Design Technology; Charles Andrew Arrowood, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Technology; Macy Lauren Bishop, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Seth Boyles, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Asya P. Cobbs, Veterinary Technology; Dixie Mae Coleman; Katlyn Faye Gantt, Nursing-Registered, RN; Kaleaha Janice Cook; William Mattingly Crowe, Engineering Design Technology; Eric Antonio Cuellar, Welding Technology-Industrial; Kai James Cunningham, Automotive Technology; Hannah Fatima Dacosta, Computer Technology-Cybersecurity/Forensics Emphasis; Ashley Nicole Duvall, Business Administration; Madison Elizabeth Gilstrap, Criminal Justice-Paralegal Studies; Mitchell Neem Hernandez, Welding Technology; Emily Savannah Faith Hooper, Early Care and Education; Jasper Noah Justus, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Nicholai Kayden Keasler; William Christopher Kennedy, Medical Lab Technology; Katherine Kilborn, University Transfer – University Studies; Jackson Ryan King, Mechatronics Technology; Mallory Robin Kobza, Nursing-Registered, RN; Matthew Edward Lamar; Mark Allen Legare, Nursing-Registered, RN; Traci Ann Littleton, Nursing-Registered, RN; Alia Gloria Lockee, Engineering Systems Technology; Carolyn Abigail Logan, Early Care and Education; William Lollis, Mechatronics Technology; Caelan Kelton Matter, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Jose Andres Maximo-Hayes, Computer Technology- Cybersecurity/Forensics Emphasis; Jacob Lawe Moriarty, University Transfer- Associate in Arts; Cassidy Ann Nix, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Jocelyn Yvette Oglesby, Nursing-Registered, RN; Tanner Wesley Owens, Automotive Technology; Ciairra C. Patterson, Nursing-Registered, RN; Karime Rochely Perez-Quintela, University Transfer-Associate in Science; Dorothy McKensie Perry, Nursing-Registered, RN; Jacob Logan Perry, Computer Technology-Software and Web Dev Emphasis; Hunter Caiden Phillips, Welding Technology; Owen McLeod Recio, Computer Technology-Network Systems Mgt Emphasis; Malachi Audelino Reyes, Computer Technology-Cybersecurity/Forensics Emphasis; Alexander David Russell, HVAC Installer; Griselda Danmar Serrano De Rivera, Administrative Office Technology-Medical Emphasis; Liam Robert Seymour, Media Arts Production; Seth Kaleb Simmons, Mechatronics Technology; Larissa Kimber-Leigh Smith, Nursing-Registered, RN; Bryce Richard Sprout; Ariel Bryanna Terhune; Laura Ann Trammell, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Frida Yamilet Vidal, Nursing-Transition, LPN to RN; Tucker Levi Vinson; Gabriella Rose Vita, Early Care and Education; Abrianna Bobbiejo Serrina Dhanielle Wallace, University Transfer-Associate in Science; Mattson Grey Lukas Williams, Welding Technology-Industrial; Daniel Campbell Wyrick, Welding Technology- Industrial; Lauren McKenzie Young, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; and Shawna L. Young, Nursing-Transition, LPN to RN

From Liberty

Landon Dale Brissey, Welding Technology-Industrial; Paris Reese Burton, Nursing-Registered, RN; Sarah May Burton, Nursing-Registered, RN; Jadyn Rose Chase, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Wade Stanley Childress, Mechatronics Technology; Ross Gentry, Media Arts Production; Luke Isaac Dale Gilstrap, Welding Technology-Industrial; Emilyn Scarlet Gossett, Nursing-Registered, RN; Trevor Donald Hannah, Computer Technology-Software and Web Dev Emphasis; Brady Atkinson Harris, Mechatronics Technology; Bryson Eugene Hickey, Welding Technology-Industrial; Dacia Kierra Star Krigbaum, Nursing-Registered, RN; Amber Alicia Lewis, Business Administration – Marketing Emphasis; Bethany Lewis, Nursing-Registered, RN; Morgan Elizabeth Lockaby, Business Administration – Entrepreneur; Dillian James Patterson, CNC Programming and Operations; Mackenzie Rachel Mae Porter, Accounting; Kimberly Dawn Robertson, Manufacturing Production I; Trentin A. Shultis, Nursing-Registered, RN; Rachel Marie Truax, Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement Oper Emphasis; Kaleigh Mackenzie Varela, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; and Cameron Tyler Walls, Welding Technology-Industrial

From Pickens

Colleen Bates, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Andrew Michael Bledsoe, Mechatronics Technology; Trejion Jackson Blythe, Engineering Systems Technology; Emily Caroline Chappell, Nursing-Registered, RN; Ella Murphy Durham, Engineering Design Technology; Gavin Carter Greeno, HVAC Installer; Tabatha Renee Brown Jones, Business Administration; Karla Raphaela Lambertucci, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Brooklyn Leigh Leslie, Nursing- Registered, RN; Brandon S. Owens, University Transfer-Associate in Arts; Alex Marie Stern, Business Administration; Virginia Faith Taylor, Medical Lab Technology; and Sheena Victoria Thomas, Nursing-Registered, RN

From Six Mile

Alton Kurt Minkler, Welding Technology-Industrial; Jessica Isabell Morgan, Criminal Justice Technology; and Branson Wyatt Shirley, Welding Technology-Industrial