COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) honored exceptional staff from across the agency during its annual employee recognition ceremony on Friday, June 6, held at the Wateree Range. The event brought together agency leadership and staff to celebrate outstanding dedication, professionalism, and public service.

The highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of Anna Huckabee Smith of the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division as SCDNR’s 2024 Employee of the Year. Huckabee Smith serves as the State Wildlife Grants & Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator, where her leadership and collaboration have had a meaningful impact on statewide conservation initiatives.

“I really appreciate the recognition—especially because it comes from my peers—but I couldn’t have received it without their support behind the scenes,” said Huckabee Smith. “There’s really something to be said for our DNR family and how we work well together to make good things happen here in South Carolina.”

“This annual recognition reminds us of the incredible people who make up the heart of SCDNR,” said Director Thomas Mullikin. “Our employees go above and beyond to protect South Carolina’s natural resources and serve the public with excellence.”

In addition to Huckabee Smith, each division recognized one employee whose performance and contributions stood out over the past year:

Executive Office – Brian Johnson

Land, Water and Conservation – Dawn Beaver

Law Enforcement – Gerard Givens

Marine Resources – Pearse Webster

Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries – Anna Huckabee Smith

SCDNR extends its congratulations to all honorees and thanks the entire team for their continued commitment to protecting South Carolina’s lands, waters, and wildlife.