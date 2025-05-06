EASLEY — Big Lots! announced it will be reopening 132 stores in May 2025 — including the store on Pendleton Street in Easley.

This expansion under the direction of new owners, Variety Wholesalers, builds on the positive customer response to the initial reopenings of Big Lots! stores in April 2025 and further solidifies the discount retailer’s return to the American marketplace.

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn’t be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!”

Big Lots! stores will reopen in May in two phases, on May 1 and May 15. Locations include:

Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Indiana: Jasper

Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Mississippi: Southhaven

North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown

West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton

Details on store locations can be found at biglots.com.

Big Lots! stores will reopen in diverse markets, from major metropolitan areas to smaller towns, increasing accessibility for a wide range of customers. Each store is designed to be an integral part of the community, offering a welcoming, convenient, and fun bargain shopping experience. Grand opening celebrations are planned this fall for all Big Lots stores, providing customers the opportunity to explore fresh merchandise and participate in various celebratory activities.