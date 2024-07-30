PICKENS — The City of Pickens City Council voted last Monday night to withdraw from the Pickens Joint Regional Water System (PJRWS).

According to officials, the city’s decision to withdraw from the PJRWS was part of a broader plan to enhance the city’s water infrastructure and resources. They added the change will allow them to have greater flexibility and control over local water management.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that the residents and businesses of Pickens have access to a reliable and sustainable water supply as quickly and efficiently as possible. After extensive study, we have decided withdrawing from the PJRWS is in the best interest of our community,” said Pickens Mayor Isaiah Scipio. “This decision allows us to explore new opportunities and partnerships that can better serve our city’s water requirements far faster than the three to five years required to build a proposed new water plant as part of the regional system.”

Officials said the city has already begun replacing the city’s oldest pipes and infrastructure. They said the next step will be to address future source-water needs by replacing the City Lake reservoir with a supply directly from Lake Keowee.

A PJRWS commissioner urged city council to reconsider their decision.

“Should city council proceed today to withdraw from any discussion with its fellow members, it may jeopardize the ability of its fellow water providers to proceed with the water plant,” he said.

Councilmember Floyd Rogers previously urged city council to delay Monday’s vote until they could meet with PJRWS.

“I don’t think this is the right thing to do without at least entering into a negotiation process with an attorney, or maybe just council can meet with the joint water,” Rogers said.

“We appreciate the efforts and collaboration of the PJRWS over the years, but that solution has proven too slow and overly costly compared to other immediately available options,” City Administrator Tim O’Briant said. “Moving forward, we are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and accelerating the improvements our residents and businesses need and deserve to warp speed. Our team is already working on a comprehensive plan to address immediate needs and long-term water solutions.”

Pickens city officials said the change won’t immediately impact water services and the city will provide regular updates throughout the transition process.

Scipio said he hopes the city will begin using Greenville Water by the end of the year or early 2025.

