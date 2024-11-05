Q & A with Anna Robinson

EASLEY — Day in and day out, Robinson Funeral Home steps up in full support for local military veterans and their families.

It’s a constant like a silent drill team in the military – with key attributes like integrity, discipline, teamwork and professionalism. It’s a strong cadence that is felt throughout the Easley community.

Anna Robinson, from Robinson Funeral Home, took some time to reflect on things right before the 2024 Veterans Day.

Q: Throughout the year, Robinson Funeral is very supportive militarily overall and with holidays. Can you elaborate on that?

ANNA: We do the Veterans Day Ceremony always on November 11 in our Veterans Garden of Honor. We are honored to co-host it with the American Legion Post 52 held in our Veterans Garden of Honor in Robinson Memorial Gardens. In December, we do the Wreaths Across America in conjunction with American Legion Post 52 where we place wreaths on every Veteran’s grave which are the same wreaths that are used at Arlington National Cemetery on that same day. We also give a free space to veterans in our Veterans Garden of Honor which is available throughout the year.

Q: Your dad, Chris, recently got a big promotion and seems to be traveling more. Can you talk about that and what it has been to learn from him?

ANNA: My father, Chris, is now the President of the National Funeral Directors Association. He got installed at the Annual International Convention which was held in New Orleans this past October. I have learned more than I ever have within a year of working alongside him. In short, he has taught me to do my best no matter what that is. Whether that is answering the phone or transferring a body into our care, I do my best to be on my A game each moment I can. He has taught me the importance of hard work. With that said, I volunteered myself to work with the Grave Crew so not only will I learn literally from the ground up but also to prove that I am no better than anyone just because I am a Robinson.

Chris has taught not only me but our staff to provide excellent customer service, treat every family like it is your own and to be bold as a funeral service professional. There is one thing that is for certain and that is a loved one’s final goodbye. We work with every ounce of dignity to ensure that every family and friend is able to have a proper final goodbye to their loved one. Whether it is a family that chooses cremation or a family that chooses burial, we treat everyone the same and work within their means to allow for the start of a proper grieving process. Our staff cares and most importantly we have integrity. We are here for our families, day and night – days, months and years after services, ready to assist in anyway we can. My dad has especially taught me the importance of ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to have a proper goodbye to their loved one. He gives the example of the fact that we say bye to our friends and family every day so why you would not want to say goodbye when it is the ultimate and final time. Despite all the changes in the world, there is one constant and that is our passing. It is something to think about, consider, honor and respect as much as humanly possible.

Q: What would you like to say about Veterans Day – or any other military holiday – on behalf of Robinson Funeral Home?

ANNA: We at Robinson Funeral Homes have a strong respect for our veterans. We have an entire section in the Memorial Gardens designated to veterans. It is so special to serve families of those who lost a veteran despite the circumstances. I can relate in the sense that both of my grandfathers who have passed served in the military. Not only do we work closely with the military to ensure that at an honorably discharged veteran receives their final military rites, but we prioritize them just as they prioritized us throughout their service duty. To me, there is nothing more respectable than someone who is willing to risk their life to fight for our beloved United States of America. It is truly a blessing to be able to live in this country and we must do what is best to protect not only ourselves but other fellow Americans. For someone to go out of their way to do that is very honorable so we do our best to make sure that lost veterans are treated with the upmost respect.

Q: Can you talk about a coworker who does a really good job and might get overlooked a bit?

ANNA: I am fortunate to have such a great team at Robinson Funeral Homes. One of our most valuable workers is Derrick Anderson. He works with us as a part time associate, yet I wish we had him around every day. He is someone who cares so much about people and their overall well-being. He is not afraid to step in and get his hands dirty if needed. I can truly say that he goes above and beyond. Not only do I look up to him as a person, but he can’t help but play a father figure role in my life at times. We have a mantra I guess you could call it where if we see each other down, we simply say, “You got this. Remember – You got this”, and both can’t help but smile and get whatever it is done. Derrick is a veteran himself as he served in the Army. I believe that has made a difference in his perspective on life. Even if he has stuff going on in his personal life, you will never know due to his positive attitude, work ethic and eagerness to be of help to the company be the best it can be. It is evident that he wants to be there and that he does not have to be there which is crucial. I can always count on Derrick to get a job done well and with a smile.

Q: The car show that you often have on Saturday mornings during the year seems like a great event for local residents. How did that get started and what would you like to say to local residents about it?

ANNA: We do an event called “Cars and Coffee” every second Saturday of the month. We proudly serve Starbucks coffee at our Coffee Shop, Coffee Corner, just next to the funeral home. People love to bring their car for the car show and discuss cars with one another. Sometimes, we will even bring out our old hearse which is a big hit.

Q: Can you update everyone of where you are at with your schooling and your current job at Robinson Funeral Home?

ANNA: I have about a year left at John A. Gupton college. Additionally, I have about a year left of my apprenticeship. I am working towards my dual license and both a funeral director and embalmer. I have been able to see a lot of amazing and interesting things which I think is cool. People told me that it would go by quickly and they surely were right about that. It amazes me just how much I have learned not only about the profession but myself. There is not a day that goes by that I do not feel I helped contribute in a positive way which selfishly is so rewarding. I truly feel as if I am just where I need to be in life and have a newfound trust in myself. I love the fact that I am dealing with real world scenarios and given the opportunity to help guide people during one of the worst times of their life. Not only am I achieving my goals, but I am dreaming bigger as time goes on because I know that I have the tools to do really anything I set my mind to.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

ANNA: I am excited about the future of funeral business. I love having strong men around, yet I believe that as a woman, and I mean a true woman, we have a nurturing and connective spirit that can elevate how we serve families. I believe that our staff is an extension of the strength that has been bestowed from generations before and only will continue to get stronger. We are here for the community when they need us most and are happy to be strong when they are going through some of the worst times in their life.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.