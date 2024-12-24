PICKENS COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03) has donated his congressional papers to Clemson University’s Special Collections and Archives.

Duncan, a South Carolina native, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University and was a proud member of the Clemson Football team under Coach Danny Ford. He served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2002-2010 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina’s Third District from 2011 to 2025.

The donated records include his legislative work, speeches, audio and video recordings, and correspondence with major political and governmental figures. The papers, documenting fourteen years of exemplary service, give insight into Congressman Duncan’s seven terms in office, legacy of service, and bipartisan and bicameral leadership.

Jeff has come to be defined as “Jobs, Energy, and the Founding Fathers” – supporting free markets, individual liberties, and limited government. Over the years, Duncan joined several caucuses and committees including the House Freedom Caucus, Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, Pro-Life Caucus, and Republican Study Committee advocating for conservative policies across the board.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Duncan served on the prestigious Committee on Energy & Commerce, Committee on Homeland Security, Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Committee on Natural Resources. In the 118th Congress, Duncan was appointed to Chair the Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security where he championed the Advance Act which was signed into law by President Joe Biden opening the door for a nuclear renaissance. He previously served as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Management Efficiency (Committee on Homeland Security) and Chairman of the Subcomittee on the Western Hemisphere (Committee on Foreign Affairs).

Duncan received awards including the Freedom Fighter Award, Friend of the Farm Bureau, National Security Patriot Award, Guardian of Small Business, Hero of Main Street, Taxpayer’s Hero, and the prestigious Order of the Palmetto awarded by the Governor of South Carolina.

Duncan’s papers will be a tremendous addition to the Clemson University Special Collections and Archives. Congressman Duncan hopes they will be unique assets to political science majors looking to be effective difference-makers with their political careers.

“I am incredibly thankful for all that Congressman Duncan has done for Clemson University and the state of South Carolina during his many years of service,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “As a proud graduate of Clemson and representative for District 3 in South Carolina, Congressman Duncan’s commitment to his community and Clemson have helped make a significant impact. We are grateful for all he has done for the people of South Carolina and look forward to housing Congressman Duncan’s papers as part of our Special Collections and Archives.”